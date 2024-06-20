Russia’s Putin officially welcomed in Vietnam – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Vietnam early Thursday following a trip to North Korea, the Kremlin said, News.Az reports.

The Russian president was officially welcomed by his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam.The Russian leader is set to meet his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, General Secretary of the Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong and other top officials.The talks will encompass various aspects of the ties between the two nations, including their economic partnership, trade, scientific and technical cooperation, as well as other topics. The top officials are also expected to discuss approaches to global issues.Putin was accompanied by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, and a number of other senior Russian officials.

News.Az