Russia’s Putin pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, and laid a wreath at his grave, News.Az reports.

The Russıan president also placed flowers at the grave of renowned ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.Putin, who is on a state trip to Azerbaijan, also visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.The Russian leader paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

News.Az