Russia's Putin says got revaccinated against coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he has got revaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection with the Sputnik Light vaccine, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Today, I received another dose of vaccine - Sputnik Light, at your recommendation, at the recommendation of your colleagues. It is called revaccination," he said.

On Sunday, the president met with deputy director of the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Denis Logunov.

The president also said he feels well after the revaccination. "I was revaccinated two hours ago. I feel nothing. I am in normal condition. Everything is all right," he said.

The president received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on March 23 and the second dose - on April 14. Later, he said he had been inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine.

News.Az