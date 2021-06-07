Russia's Putin signs law to denounce Treaty on Open Skies
- 07 Jun 2021 12:29
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 161919
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/russias-putin-signs-law-to-denounce-treaty-on-open-skies Copied
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law to officially withdraw Russia from the Treaty on Open Skies, the document was published on the official portal of legal information on Monday, TASS reports.
On May 19, Russia’s lower house of parliament unanimously adopted the bill. The upper house followed suit on June 2 as the chamber unanimously approved the measure as well.