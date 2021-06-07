Yandex metrika counter

Russia's Putin signs law to denounce Treaty on Open Skies

  • Region
  • Share
Russia's Putin signs law to denounce Treaty on Open Skies

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law to officially withdraw Russia from the Treaty on Open Skies, the document was published on the official portal of legal information on Monday, TASS reports. 

On May 19, Russia’s lower house of parliament unanimously adopted the bill. The upper house followed suit on June 2 as the chamber unanimously approved the measure as well.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      