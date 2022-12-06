Russia’s Putin to attend EAEU summit in Bishkek

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on December 9 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

Earlier, the Kyrgyz newspaper Vecherniy Bishkek published an article stating that Putin might not come to the EAEU summit. According to the author of the material, the visit could have been canceled due to drone attacks on military airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions.

The summit is expected to consider the issue of financing the project of pilot cooperation in industry between the EAEU countries.

The previous meeting was held in May 2022 under the chairmanship of Sadyr Japarov. It took place via videoconference.

News.Az