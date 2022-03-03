Russia’s Putin to convene Security Council meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on Thursday with permanent members of the country’s Security Council, News.Az cited the Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, as saying.

Peskov said the Russian leader is also scheduled to hold several international phone conversations on Thursday.

“Putin is working today in Novo-Ogarevo. A number of international telephone conversations are planned. Then a meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council is scheduled during the day. We do not rule out opening remarks by the president at the beginning of the meeting,” the Kremlin’s spokesperson added.

News.Az