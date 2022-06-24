Russia’s Putin to hold his annual question-and-answer session some time later

Russia’s Putin to hold his annual question-and-answer session some time later

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold his annual question-and-answer session, ‘Direct Line with Vladimir Putin,’ some time later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, answering to a question from TASS, News.Az reports.

"There will certainly be a direct line. It was not forgotten. Moreover, it is in great demand," Peskov said. "Now, the president has a number of more important meetings to attend."

"Therefore, [it will take place] a bit later, but it definitely will," he added.

News.Az