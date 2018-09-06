Russia’s Putin to meet with Ayatollah Khamenei Friday: Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei will hold a meeting in Tehran on Friday, the Kremlin’s top fo

The meeting would take place on the sidelines of an upcoming summit of the presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey on Syria, Tasnim reports.

“Tehran will become a platform for bilateral talks. We are planning three bilateral meetings for our president - with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as separate talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Along with this, there will be a bilateral meeting with Turkish President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan,” Ushakov said, according to the Tass news agency.

In late November 2015, Putin met with Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran. The Russian president gifted one of the world’s oldest Quran manuscripts to Imam Khamenei.

Speaking about the issues expected to be touched upon at the talks with Iran’s leadership, Ushakov said, “There will be both Syria and various aspects of bilateral cooperation, along with the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), taking into account the US’ withdrawal from the deal.”

News.Az

