Russia’s Putin to meet with heads of CIS intelligence services

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video conference with heads of CIS member states’ security and intelligence services on Wednesday, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The Russian president will hold a video conference with the heads of the intelligence services of the CIS countries, who will arrive in Moscow to participate in the 17th session of the meeting of the heads of the security and intelligence services from the Commonwealth member states," the press service said.

Taking part in the meeting will be Head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin and the heads of the delegations from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, it specified.

