Russia’s Putin to meet with Turkmen counterpart in Moscow

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdymukhamedov, who will pay a visit to Moscow, News.Az reports citing the Kremlin’s press service.

The presidents will discuss the whole complex of issues of further development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as relevant regional and international issues, the press service said.

It added that Putin and Berdymukhamedov are expected to sign a declaration on the deepening of strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan.

