Russia’s Putin to visit India soon

Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon visit India, with preparations for the trip set to begin shortly, according to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"We hope soon, very soon. We are looking forward to it. We will figure out the dates of President Putin to India," Peskov noted, News.Az reports, citing ANI News. "Certainly, after two visits by Prime Minister Modi to Russia, now President Putin’s visit to India is in the works so we are looking forward to it," the Kremlin official added without specifying any details about the timeframe of the Russian leader’s visit.Peskov added that preparations for the visit which is of a great significance for Moscow will kick off soon.In July, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Moscow and attended the 22nd India-Russia Summit. In October, Modi visited Kazan for the BRICS Summit.

News.Az