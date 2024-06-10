Russia's Putin to visit North Korea, Vietnam

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Vladimir Putin will travel to North Korea and Vietnam in the coming weeks, according to Russian diplomats familiar with the matter, News.Az reports citing Vedomosti newspaper.

Russia’s Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora told the newspaper that he is “actively preparing” for the Kremlin leader’s visit to Pyongyang but otherwise did not specify an exact date for the trip or the purpose.According to an unnamed diplomat cited by Vedomosti, Putin will first travel to North Korea before traveling further to Vietnam.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the report when answering journalists’ questions on Monday, saying only that “when the time comes, we will make appropriate announcements.”Last month, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told journalists that preparations were underway for the Kremlin leader to visit North Korea and Vietnam.North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited Putin to visit his country in September as he wrapped up a rare trip to Russia’s Far East. Moscow at the time promised to help with North Korea's fledgling space program, while Putin told reporters he saw “possibilities” for military cooperation with Pyongyang.

News.Az