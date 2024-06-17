Russia’s Putin to visit North Korea after 24 years: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to embark on a two-day state visit to North Korea on Tuesday, according to the Kremlin, News.Az reports.

"At the invitation of Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will pay a friendly state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on June 18-19," the Kremlin said in a statement.Putin has not visited Pyongyang since July 2000.After North Korea, Putin will head to Vietnam, also on a two-day state visit."Following Putin's talks in Vietnam, a joint statement will be adopted and several bilateral documents will be signed. During Putin's visit to Vietnam, it is planned to discuss the development of partnership between Moscow and Hanoi, and issues on the international and regional agenda," according to the readout.

News.Az