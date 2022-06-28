Yandex metrika counter

Russia’s Putin to visit Tajikistan on Tuesday

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will embark on a two-day visit to Tajikistan on Tuesday.

During his second foreign trip this year, Putin will meet his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmon later today and leave for Turkmenistan on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

The agenda includes bilateral and multilateral issues, with plans to discuss cooperation in trade, defense, culture, migration and other spheres.

The two leaders intend to focus on the situation in Afghanistan, with talks to cover joint measures to ensure Tajikistan’s border security, military construction projects and other issues.


