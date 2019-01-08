Russia's relations with Azerbaijan peaked in 2018 - political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's relations with Azerbaijan reached its peak last year, Grigory Trofimchuk, Russian Political Scientist, Chairman of the Expert Council of the Foundation for Support of Scientific Research, “Workshop of Eurasian Ideas”, told in his interview with AZERTAC.

He further added: “However, this is by no means a final point. We have ample opportunities for further intensification of these relations up to the new levels. We have great opportunities to further extend the ties in economic field.”

Today, Azerbaijan and Russia are not only partners, they are also allies in a wide array of issues, despite the fact that Azerbaijan is neither member of the Eurasian Economic Union, nor Collective Security Treaty Organization, said the Russian expert.

