Russia’s richest Azerbaijani businessmen earn $5B, lose $300M

Forbes Russia has published ranking of the richest Russian businessmen.

APA-Economics reports citing to the magazine that 200 Russian businessmen’s wealth increased $100 billion in 2016 and reached $460 billion.
 
Generally, number of Russian billionaires increased from 77 to 96.
 
So, co-founder of Novatek and Sibur companies Leonid Mikhelson ranks at 1st with the wealth of $18.4 billion.
 
Owner of Severstal Alexei Mordashov’s wealth ranked at 2nd with $17.5 billion, Novolipetsk Metallurgical Combine’s owner Vladimir Lisin held the third place with $16.1 billion.
 
Increasing his wealth by $4.6 billion, Gennady Timchenko, who is shareholder of Sibur petrochemicals complex, ranks at 4th with $16 billion.   
 
Azerbaijani businessman, head of LUKoil Vahid Alekberov earned $8.9 billion in 2016 and ranked at 5th with $14.5 billion.
 
Owner and head of Crocus Group Araz Aghalarov increased the wealth by $500 million in 2016 and ranked at 51st with $1.7 billion.  
 
Interestingly enough other three Azerbaijani businessmen – Zarakh Iliyev, Qod Nisanov and Farhad Ahmadov - ended 2016 on loss of $300 million in total. Iliyev and Nisanov relevantly ranked at 34th and 36th with $3.1 billion, Ahmadov at 67th with $1.3 billion.

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

