Russia’s S7 Airlines launches additional flights to Baku

Russia’s S7 Airlines launched additional flights from Volgograd and Astrakhan to Baku on June 16, Heydar Aliyev International Airport told News.Az.

Departure from Baku - on Tuesdays, at 23:45 (GMT +4), and arrival - on Wednesdays, at 03:45 (GMT +4).

S7 Airlines is the largest private airline in Russia, with the most modern fleet in the Russian air transit market. The extensive network of routes allows passengers to travel to 181 cities in 26 countries across the world.

S7 Airlines is among the top three airlines in Eastern Europe, according to the prestigious international Skytrax rating. Based on the 2018 results, S7 Airlines has become the most punctual Russian airline, ranking sixth in the OAG’s Punctuality League 2019, the European rating of airline punctuality.

S7 Airlines is also one of the most environmentally friendly carriers in the world, according to the environmental organization “Atmosfair”. The airline holds a global rank of 16th place.

