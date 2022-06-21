Russia’s State Duma passes law on legalization of parallel imports

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, has adopted the law providing for the legalization of parallel imports in the country, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The lawmakers adopted the document in the second and third readings at once.

The law states that the use of the exclusive right to the results of intellectual activity, expressed in goods, and identifications such goods are marked with, is not a violation. The law protects Russian companies that import goods without the permission of the right holder from possible civil, administrative and criminal liability.

According to the conclusion of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy, the adoption of the law will ensure both the interests of domestic consumers of products of foreign companies that have left the Russian market, and generally contribute to the development of the Russian economy in the context of the sanctions policy applied against Russia by unfriendly countries.

News.Az