Rutte: NATO will remain cornerstone of ‘our collective security’

The newly appointed NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, said the Alliance is and will remain the cornerstone of our collective security.

Rutte stated that it is an honour to him to be appointed the NATO chief.“It is a tremendous honour to be appointed Secretary-General of NATO. The Alliance is and will remain the cornerstone of our collective security. Leading this organisation is a responsibility I do not take lightly. I’m grateful to all the Allies for placing their trust in me. I look forward to taking up the position with great vigour in October, as successor to Jens Stoltenberg, who has provided NATO with outstanding leadership for the past 10 years, and for whom I have always had great admiration,” Rutte said on X.The North Atlantic Council on Wednesday decided to appoint Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the next Secretary General of NATO, succeeding Jens Stoltenberg.Rutte will assume his functions as Secretary General from 1 October 2024, when Stoltenberg’s term expires after ten years at the helm of the Alliance.

News.Az