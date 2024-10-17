Rutte: Ukraine could join NATO as 33rd or 34th member

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has confirmed that Ukraine will join the alliance as its 33rd or 34th member in the future.

"At the moment, it seems that it will be Ukraine as number 33. But maybe somebody else pops in front of it. But Ukraine will be a member of NATO in the future. That is what we decided in Washington. So, the question is not about the timeline," Rutte stated upon arriving at the NATO defence ministers' meeting in Brussels on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media. He noted that allies are currently focused on efforts that pave the way for Ukraine's membership."So, then the question is exactly about when, I cannot answer that now at that moment. But clearly, we are working on all these tracks to make sure that indeed one day it [Ukraine – ed.] will be member of NATO," Rutte added.

