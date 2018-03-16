Ryabkov on Russia's respond to new US sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow would respond to a new set of United States sanctions by expanding its “black list” of Americans, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

The deputy foreign minister said that Russia would use the principle of parity in its response to the sanctions, imposed on Russia for allegedly interfering in US elections and cyber attacks, but that Moscow does not rule out extra measures, RIA agency reported.

"We may take additional steps, which we will calibrate in accordance with our own interests and, of course, the need not suspend dialogue completely in order to at least begin stabilizing bilateral relations with Washington. We reaffirm that our resolve will not be weakened by any intrigues of opponents, many of whom are beyond the Atlantic Ocean," he stressed.

According to Ryabkov, Moscow wants to maintain dialogue with Washington, and people in the United States who want to destroy relations with Russia are playing with fire.

News.Az

