Ryanair to slash Spanish routes, disrupting travel for millions
Photo: AFP
Ryanair is set to reduce a large number of flights to Spain this winter, affecting approximately one million passengers.
Ryanair is set to reduce a large number of flights to Spain this winter, affecting approximately one million passengers.
The budget airline’s route cuts are expected to cause widespread travel disruptions across the country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The budget airline has confirmed plans to scrap roughly one million seats, a move that will affect people hoping for some winter sun.
According to the Scottish Sun, Ryanair will announce details of the affected services on September 3.
The cuts follow a decision by Aena, Spain’s state-controlled airport operator, to raise fees for airlines.