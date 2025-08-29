Ryanair to slash Spanish routes, disrupting travel for millions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ryanair is set to reduce a large number of flights to Spain this winter, affecting approximately one million passengers.

The budget airline’s route cuts are expected to cause widespread travel disruptions across the country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The budget airline has confirmed plans to scrap roughly one million seats, a move that will affect people hoping for some winter sun.

According to the Scottish Sun, Ryanair will announce details of the affected services on September 3.

The cuts follow a decision by Aena, Spain’s state-controlled airport operator, to raise fees for airlines.

Aena charges carriers for the use of its terminals, runways, security, aircraft handling, and baggage services. The latest increase will see fees rise by 6.5% next year, which is bad news for holiday makers as the move is likely to mean higher flight prices, as airlines typically pass these costs on to passengers. This is not the first time Ryanair has reduced services to Spain. In January, the airline axed 800,000 seats across 12 routes, affecting both domestic and international flights. At the time, Ryanair blamed what it described as “excessive fees” at Spanish airports. Eddie Wilson, CEO of Ryanair DAC, said: "Aena's excessive airport charges and lack of viable incentives for growth continue to harm Spain’s regional airports, limiting their growth and leaving huge areas of airport capacity unused." At the beginning of July, we reported that the airline cancelled 170 flights to Spain as a result of industrial action by French air traffic controllers, which affected more than 30,000 Ryanair passengers. The cancellations impacted travel both to and from France, as well as overflights crossing French airspace en route to destinations such as the UK, Spain, Ireland, and Greece.

News.Az