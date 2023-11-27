S. Korea attends NATO-led cyberdefense exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea is set to attend an international cyberdefense exercise led by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for the first time to enhance collaboration with NATO in the cyberspace domain, News.Az reports citing Yonhap News Agency.

NATO's flagship annual cyber exercise, called Cyber Coalition 2023, takes place in Estonia from Monday to Friday, involving 35 NATO members and partners as well as the European Union to strengthen their joint ability to counter threats in the cyber domain.

South Korea's Cyber Operations Command dispatched three service members to Estonia for this year's exercise, while eight others are participating in the training through virtual networks, the ministry said.

In light of adopting the Individually Tailored Partnership Program (ITPP) in July, South Korea and NATO have been stepping up collaboration in 11 areas ranging from antiterrorism and nonproliferation to emerging technologies and cyberdefense.

News.Az