S. Korea deploys 14,000 riot officers ahead of Yoon's impeachment ruling

South Korean police announced Wednesday that they will deploy 14,000 riot officers in Seoul to prepare for potential unrest on the day of the impeachment ruling concerning President Yoon Suk Yeol over his brief declaration of martial law last December.

The figure accounts for around 60% of the nationwide available riot police, which will be mobilized under the highest-level security alert, according to police officers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The police initially planned to deploy 12,000 officers but have increased the number to better handle unexpected situations that may arise from large-scale protests and possible attacks on major facilities, including the court and its judges.

The eight-judge Constitutional Court, which wrapped up the impeachment trial of Yoon over his Dec. 3 martial law declaration late last month, is likely to deliver its long-awaiting ruling this week.

The consent of at least six judges is required to uphold the impeachment by law. If they uphold it, an election for a new president must be held in 60 days.

If it is dismissed, Yoon will return to his duties immediately and serve for the remainder of his constitutional term until 2027.

The day of the sentencing hearing has yet to be announced.

Any protesters storming the court will be arrested on the spot as criminal justice police officers will be deployed to the court premises and special police forces will also be on standby.

The areas surrounding the court have been designated a no-fly zone since last Thursday.

Police will also deploy anti-drone equipment there to prepare for the possibility of illegal drone flights.

Schools, one subway station, one gas station and four construction sites near the court will remain shut on the sentencing day, and access to the rooftop entrances of nearly two dozen 22 adjacent buildings has also been restricted.

In January, hundreds of Yoon's supporters stormed into a Seoul court to protest the court's decision to formally arrest the suspended president.

