S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter jet clears government-led safety evaluation

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South Korea’s first domestically developed KF-21 fighter jet has officially received flight safety certification from the government, marking a major milestone in the country's indigenous defense aviation program, the state arms procurement agency announced Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), the KF-21 obtained its airworthiness certification on Monday after completing an extensive series of tests conducted between April 2021 and 2026.

A DAPA review committee determined that the aircraft successfully met all 745 certification requirements across 14 evaluation categories, including aircraft structure, electronic systems and other key performance and safety criteria.

The certification follows the fighter jet’s successful completion of a combat readiness assessment in May, further paving the way for its operational deployment.

South Korea plans to acquire a total of 120 KF-21 fighter jets by 2032. Under the current roadmap, the first 40 aircraft, designed primarily for air-to-air missions, are scheduled for delivery by 2028. They will be followed by 80 additional aircraft equipped with enhanced air-to-ground and air-to-ship combat capabilities.

The first batch of KF-21 fighters is expected to be delivered to the South Korean Air Force in the second half of this year, with subsequent deliveries taking place in phases.

News.Az