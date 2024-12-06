S. Korea's ruling party leader calls for suspension of president's powers

Han Dong-hoon, leader of South Korea’s presidential People Power Party (PPP), called for the immediate suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s powers, citing newly revealed information.

"Given the newly revealed facts, I believe it is necessary to promptly suspend President Yoon Suk Yeol from his duties to protect the Republic of Korea and its people," Han told an emergency meeting of the party's leadership at the National Assembly, referring to South Korea by its official name, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. According to the politician, if Yoon Suk Yeol remains in power, there is a "great danger" that situations similar to martial law will be repeated. As a reason, he cited evidence that on the day martial law was declared, the president tried to use counterintelligence agencies to "arrest key politicians" of the country, whom he called "anti-state forces."Earlier, Han Dong-hoon said that as the party chairman, he would block the impeachment of the president. The vote on this issue is expected on December 7. Impeachment requires 200 out of 300 votes of parliament members. PPP controls 108 votes. The final decision on the removal of the president from power is made by the Constitutional Court, and during the proceedings in this body, the prime minister acts as the head of state.On the evening of December 3, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced the introduction of martial law, which was lifted six hours later. He justified his decision by saying that the opposition, which has the most seats in parliament, was paralyzing the work of the executive branch by trying to impeach its representatives, including key government figures.On December 4, six opposition parties initiated the process of impeaching the president. The voting is expected to take place on either December 6 or 7.The opposition believes that the president violated the constitution and that there were no legal grounds for a declaration of martial law. Additionally, the lawmakers plan to press charges of insurrection against the president, as well as the defense and foreign ministers.

