S. Korea's special counsel demands 1.5-year sentence for Seoul mayor

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A special counsel team on Wednesday requested an 18-month prison sentence for Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on charges of receiving illegal political funds linked to opinion polls he was provided ahead of the 2021 mayoral by-election, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The team led by special counsel Min Joong-ki also asked the Seoul Central District Court to order the forfeiture of 33 million won (US$21,800). Oh was indicted in December on allegations of violating the Political Funds Act.

Oh is accused of having his political supporter, Kim Han-jung, cover payments for opinion poll results that he received on 10 occasions from self-proclaimed power broker Myung Tae-kyun prior to the April 2021 by-election, which he ultimately won.

“Despite being in a position to follow the Political Funds Act more than anyone else as a prominent politician, Mayor Oh undermined the legislative purpose of ensuring transparency of political funds by making a third person pay for costs of opinion polls closely related to political activities without following legal procedures,” the special counsel team stated.

The team also requested a one-year prison sentence for Kim Han-jung, Oh’s supporter, and former Seoul Deputy Mayor Kang Cheol-won, both of whom have been indicted in connection with the case.

During his final statement at the court hearing, Oh said he had been indicted by prosecutors “subordinate to politics,” describing the indictment as “very immoral.”

The sentencing hearing in the trial is scheduled for July 22.

News.Az