S. Korea, US, and Japan conduct joint air drills after Pyongyang's missile tests
A U.S. B-1B bomber, right, flying alongside four S. Korean F-15K, two U.S. F-16 and four Japanese F-2 fighter jets during combined drills over Jeju, are shown in this photo provided by Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff, Nov. 3, 2024. Yonhap
South Korea, the United States, and Japan conducted combined air drills on Wednesday, featuring at least one B-1B bomber, in response to North Korea’s recent launches of hypersonic and short-range ballistic missiles.The trilateral drills, the first such exercise held this year, also involved South Korean F-15K and Japanese F-2 fighter jets, according to the ministry, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.
The three sides last held such drills in November last year.
The latest exercise was held to enhance their joint capabilities to deter and respond to Pyongyang's evolving nuclear and missile threats, such as its claimed launch of a hypersonic ballistic missile earlier this month, it added.
North Korea launched what it claimed to be a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile on Jan. 6, followed by a launch of several short-range ballistic missiles Tuesday.
The North claimed a successful launch following the Jan. 6 test, saying that the new missile featured a new compound of carbon fiber and an unspecified "comprehensive and effective" method.
The South's military dismissed the North's claim as "deception," raising questions over its hypersonic capabilities.
Both missile tests came days ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration set for Jan. 20.
"South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will strengthen cooperation to jointly deter North Korea's threats and respond to them while continuously expanding trilateral drills based on close cooperation," the ministry said.
In addition to the trilateral exercise, the South Korean and U.S. Air Force separately staged their first combined live-fire aerial exercise of the year Wednesday, in efforts to bolster their joint defense posture.
Two F-15K fighters of the South's 11th Fighter Wing and two A-10 attack aircraft of the U.S. 51st Fighter Wing took part in close air support training involving about 20 MK-82 bombs, the South's Air Force said.