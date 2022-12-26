Yandex metrika counter

S. Korean combat aircraft crashes in Hoengseong County

An Air Force fighter jet, presumed to be a KA-1 light attack aircraft, crashed in Hoengseong County, northeastern South Korea, on Monday, officials said, News.Az reports citing Yonhap News Agency.

Two pilots aboard safely escaped and are being transferred to a nearby hospital, according to the officials.


