S. Korean company interested in investing in Azerbaijan's metallurgical industry

Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) has hosted a meeting with representatives of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) and Lemon Metal Company, News.Az reports citing the agency. 

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the field of investment. The South Korean representatives were informed of the favorable investment environment created in Azerbaijan.

The representatives of "Lemon Metal" company expressed their interest in investing in the manufacturing of aluminum products in Azerbaijan.


