S. Korean court to decide on extending president's detention

A South Korean court will weigh Saturday whether to extend the detention of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, after investigators arrested him over a failed martial law bid.

Yoon, who is expected to attend the hearing, threw the nation into chaos on December 3 when he attempted to suspend civilian rule, citing the need to combat threats from "anti-state elements", News.Az reports, citing foreign media.Soldiers the president directed to storm parliament failed to stop lawmakers from voting down martial law just six hours after his shock announcement.Yoon was subsequently impeached by parliament and resisted arrest for weeks, holed up in his guarded residence until he was finally detained Wednesday in a dawn raid.South Korea's first sitting president to be detained, Yoon has refused to cooperate during the initial 48 hours detectives were allowed to hold him.But the disgraced president remains in custody after investigators requested a new warrant Friday to extend his detention.A judge at Seoul Western District Court is set to review the request at a 2:00 pm (0500 GMT) hearing, with her decision expected Saturday night or early Sunday.Yoon's lawyer Yoon Kab-keun told AFP the president would attend the hearing "with the intention of restoring his honour".If approved, the new warrant will likely extend Yoon's detention by 20 days, giving prosecutors time to formalise an indictment.The Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) is probing Yoon for insurrection, a charge that could see him jailed for life or executed if found guilty.

News.Az