S. Korean president ordered arrest of key politicians after declaring martial law, says intel official

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a speech to declare martial law in Seoul, South Korea, on December 3. Photo: The Presidential Office/Reuters

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol had ordered the arrest of prominent lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties shortly after declaring martial law earlier this week, according to a top intelligence official.

Hong Jang-won, first deputy director of South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS), made the remark during his talks with Rep. Shin Sung-bum, chair of the intelligence committee, at the National Assembly earlier in the day, Rep. Kim Byung-kee of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) told journalists, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. Included in the list were DP leader Lee Jae-myung, ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-Shik, DP floor leader Park Chan-dae, Rep. Cho Kuk of the minor opposition Korea Rebuilding Party and other politicians.Hong claimed Yoon made a phone call late Tuesday and ordered him to "take this opportunity to take them all in and get rid of them."Hong said he called Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung to deliver Yoon's instructions.Hong also said he submitted a letter of resignation after hearing from NIS Director Cho Tae-yong that Yoon had ordered Hong to be sacked on Thursday, but Cho rejected it the following morning.Meanwhile, Cho claimed he received no direct orders from Yoon about arresting any politicians, nor were there any talks about dismissing Hong either from the president or the presidential office.The intelligence committee is set to hold an emergency meeting at 5 p.m. to verify Hong's claims.

