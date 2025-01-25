S. Korean prosecutors make another request for extension of Yoon's arrest

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean prosecutors on Saturday made another request to extend President Yoon Suk Yeol's detention beyond its initial period for a probe over his botched martial law attempt last month, after a Seoul court rejected its earlier request the previous day.

Just four hours after the court's rejection, the special prosecution team investigating Yoon's case filed a new request at the Seoul Central District Court to extend Yoon's detention until Feb. 6, according to investigators, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. The request came after the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) transferred the case to the prosecution."In light of past cases in which prosecutors conducted supplementary investigations, including raids, over CIO-transferred cases, and regulations of the Criminal Procedure Act, prosecutors' right to a supplementary probe is naturally recognized," the prosecution said. "Thus, there is a need for an extension of the detention period."Meanwhile, the prosecution team is reportedly preparing an indictment against Yoon in case the court denies its second request."We are reviewing all possible options as the outcome remains uncertain," said a prosecution official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.By law, a suspect can be held under arrest for up to 10 days, with a possible extension of another 10 days. Yoon was arrested Sunday.On Friday, the Seoul Central District Court dismissed the extension request, saying it is difficult to see a considerable reason for the prosecution to continue the probe given that the CIO had already investigated the case and referred it to the prosecution with an indictment request.The CIO had transferred the case to the prosecution earlier as the agency does not have a legal mandate to indict a president.Following the prosecution's move, Yoon's legal team once again called for his immediate release, citing the illegality of the proceedings."The prosecution's attempt to request an extension for the arrest warrant directly violates the provisions of law governing the CIO, and adds yet another layer of illegality to an already unlawful process," the lawyers said in a statement.The ruling People Power Party (PPP) echoed similar notes, urging his immediate release and emphasizing that he should face the investigation without physical detention."The court has essentially confirmed that the CIO's investigation was flawed from the beginning," said Rep. Shin Dong-uk, the PPP's spokesperson.Meanwhile, the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) called on the prosecution to indict Yoon within the designated period.Cho Seung-rae, senior spokesperson for the DP, said that sufficient evidence to support Yoon's insurrection charges had already been collected during investigations into other senior military officials.Law enforcement agencies are investigating Yoon over allegations he was the mastermind behind the Dec. 3 martial law imposition that has triggered unprecedented political turmoil.Yoon faces allegations of colluding with then Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and others to start a riot by declaring martial law, and of abusing his power by sending troops to the National Assembly to stop lawmakers from voting down the decree.Yoon is currently detained at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, south of the capital, while a Constitutional Court trial is also under way to determine whether to uphold or dismiss his impeachment by the National Assembly.If upheld, Yoon will be removed from office, triggering a snap presidential election within 60 days. If dismissed, he will be reinstated.

News.Az