S. Korean ruling party lawmakers boycotts vote on President Yoon impeachment motion

South Korean ruling party lawmakers appeared set to boycott a vote on an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday.

During a plenary parliamentary session, lawmakers of the People Power Party filed out of a parliamentary hall after casting their votes for a bill calling for a special counsel investigation into first lady Kim Keon Hee's corruption allegations, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. The impeachment motion against Yoon is set to be presented to the plenary session afterward, and a boycott by PPP lawmakers will make the motion's success unlikely.

News.Az