S. Korea’s Lee seeks Pope Leo's support for Korean peace efforts

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South Korean President Lee Jae Myung was scheduled to meet with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Monday, with the president expected to ask for the Holy See's attention to his administration's efforts to build peace on the Korean Peninsula, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Lee is in Rome on his first European tour since he took office in June last year, which included summits with leaders of Belgium, the European Union and Italy.

During his upcoming talks with the pope on Monday morning, Lee is expected to request the Vatican's support for his initiatives to ease tensions and promote peace on the peninsula while voicing his support for building peace and solidarity around the globe.

Following his meeting with the pope, Lee was also scheduled to meet with Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state.

News.Az