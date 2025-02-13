S. Korea’s Yoon faces final impeachment hearing over failed martial law bid
South Korea’s former President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to face what could be his final impeachment hearing on Thursday regarding his unsuccessful attempt to impose martial law.
The former prosecutor has remained defiant through weeks of hearings at Seoul's Constitutional Court, blaming a "malicious" opposition for his December bid to suspend civilian rule, News.Az reports, citing AFP.
The attempt only lasted six hours as the opposition-led parliament voted the declaration down, later impeaching him over his attempt to impose martial law.
Yoon was detained last month on insurrection charges, becoming the first sitting South Korean head of state to be arrested.
The ousted president arrived at the court around 09:00 am local time (0000 GMT), an AFP journalist saw.