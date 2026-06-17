S&P 500, Nasdaq futures gain ahead of key Fed rate decision

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US stock futures moved higher on Wednesday, led by gains in technology shares, as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest-rate decision — the first under new Chair Kevin Warsh, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.

Contracts tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F) rose 0.8%, while S&P 500 (ES=F) futures advanced 0.3%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM=F) were largely unchanged after the blue-chip index closed at a record high amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding a US-Iran peace agreement.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting on Wednesday. Market participants are therefore focusing on interpreting Warsh’s stance on monetary policy and assessing whether rate hikes could be signaled in the coming period.

Persistent inflationary pressures, combined with geopolitical tensions linked to the conflict with Iran and a steady labor market, have reduced expectations for any near-term rate cuts.

Meanwhile, investors are also assessing developments in global energy markets, particularly whether disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz will ease following diplomatic progress. Bloomberg reported on Tuesday evening that a 14-point memorandum outlining the US-Iran interim agreement has been circulated, with both sides aiming to formally sign the deal on Friday.

News.Az