Saakashvili declares hunger strike in prison - ombudsman

Georgian ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili, detained in the republic earlier, declared a hunger strike and demanded a meeting with a Ukrainian consul, Georgian ombudsman Nino Lomdzharia said after meeting with Saakashvili Friday.

"When I came in, he was at the doctor and was undergoing a medical exam. We were allowed to talk in the prison cell later. Mikhail Saakashvili said that he declares a hunger strike," Lomdzharia said.

"He disagrees with the sentences against him and considers himself a political prisoner," the ombudsman added.


