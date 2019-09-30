"Saber Junction-19" military exercises wrap up in Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "Saber Junction-19" Multinational Brigade-Level Tactical Exercises conducted by the US European Command (EUCOM) at the Hohenfels Training Center in Germany wrapped up.

The Azerbaijani servicemen who took part in the exercises worthily coped with the tasks. Their professionalism was highly appreciated by international observers, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

It was stressed that these exercises are very important in terms of sharing experience between the armies of the participating countries, achieving interoperability, increasing the level of combat readiness of units and improving the individual skills of military personnel.

News.Az

News.Az