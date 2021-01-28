Sadyr Japarov sworn in as Kyrgyzstan’s new president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyzstan’s President-elect Sadyr Japarov took office as the head of state on Thursday. His inauguration ceremony was broadcast live by the country’s state-run television, according to TASS.

The ceremony was attended by former heads of state Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Roza Otunbayeva, former parliament speakers, presidential candidates who took part in the 2021 election, lawmakers, ministers, diplomats accredited in the country, and CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

Foreign leaders and media representatives were not invited to the ceremony this time.

