Sadyr Japarov: Thirty years of Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan diplomatic relations characterized by establishment of strategic partnership

“Thanks to your visionary leadership, Azerbaijan has made significant strides in socio-economic reforms as well as on a global scale in recent years,” said President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov in his letter of congratulation addressed to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan- the Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“I am pleased to note that deep historical roots of friendship, language and cultural similarities have predetermined the current nature of interstate relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The thirty years of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are characterized by establishment of strategic partnership. These ties will further develop and strengthen through our common efforts for the benefit of our peoples,” President Sadyr Japarov emphasized.

News.Az