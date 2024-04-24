Yandex metrika counter

Sadyr Zhaparov: Joint Declaration affirms deeper strategic nature of Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan relationship

Sadyr Zhaparov: Joint Declaration affirms deeper strategic nature of Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan relationship

“Today we signed the Joint Declaration on establishment of the deeper relations of strategic partnership between the Republic of Kyrgyzstan and the Republic of Azerbaijan,” said President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov in a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports. 

“Signing of the document officially affirms the deeper strategic nature of the bilateral relationship between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan that has developed in practice,” President Sadyr Zhaparov emphasized.


