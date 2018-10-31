Safarov: Armenians want to live under Azerbaijani laws

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenians living in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh want to live according to the laws of Azerbaijan, since Azerbaijan is a strong, developing country where social welfare is at a high level, chairman of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Bayram Safarov said on Oct. 31, Trend reports.

Safarov noted that if the Armenians of Karabakh want to live together with Azerbaijanis, they must have Azerbaijani identity cards.

"If they do not want this, then let them go to Armenia and live there," Safarov added.

He also noted that for many years the situation in Armenia has been tense.

"Once again I say that before the election of a new government in the occupier country, the situation will be unstable, and after the election, other processes will begin. It may be easy to come to power, but it is not easy to keep it. Nikol Pashinyan has no experience in public administration. Until now, the people in Armenia have been victims of a criminal policy. Thousands of people leave Armenia annually. Armenia is actually not a country, but an outpost," Safarov added.

He noted that regardless of who comes to power, the only way to save Armenia from social and economic problems is to abandon its aggressive policy.

Safarov also said that Azerbaijan will never accept the occupation of its lands and will not give up the struggle for the liberation of these lands.

"As a result of a successful policy, the diplomatic advantage is on our side. The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is supported internationally, Nagorno-Karabakh is recognized as a territory of Azerbaijan. Recently a major country like Germany stated this, which also confirms my words," Safarov said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

