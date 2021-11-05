Safe conditions can be created in region: Azerbaijan’s top official

+ ↺ − 16 px

From now on, it is possible to create absolutely safe conditions in the region, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Friday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the "44-Day Victory Path" conference hosted by ADA University, over the past 25-30 years, no country in the post-war period has carried out reconstruction and construction work of such a scale.

He noted that Azerbaijan has to rebuild more than nine cities from scratch, as they are completely destroyed by Armenia.

"Azerbaijan's proposals are obvious. President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan is ready for peace talks. From now on, it is possible to create completely safe conditions in the region," the top official added.

News.Az