Safe zone in N.Syria allows 200 Syrians return home

The voluntary return of Syrian refugees to Syria's Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn districts began after Turkey cleared the region of YPG/PKK terrorists by its anti-terror operation.

"Approximately 200 of our Syrian brothers who fled the PKK/YPG terror group by seeking refuge in Jarabulus (which is in the Op Peace Spring Area) have voluntarily returned to their homes and lands in a secure and safe manner," the ministry said in a written statement.

"In this respect, 70 more families comprising of 295 people have begun making their way from Jarabulus to their homes in Tal Abyad," the statement added.

With the facilitation of peace and security in the Operation Peace Spring area, it is expected for people to continue returning their homes, it added.

Turkey on Oct 9 launched Operation Peace Spring, to eliminate the terrorist YPG/PKK from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so that a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some 2 million refugees.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

News.Az

