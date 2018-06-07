Yandex metrika counter

Sahil metro station reopened in Baku after a 10-month overhaul

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has taken part in the opening of Sahil metro station.

The station was closed for capital repairs and reconstruction on 20 August 2017, according to abc.az.

President Aliyev familiarized himself with the works carried out at the station.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

