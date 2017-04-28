Sailors from sunken Russian ship in Turkey airlifted to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Black Sea Fleet’s research ship Liman had its hull breached on Thursday by a Togo-flagged vessel 25 miles from the Bosphorus Strait.

All 78 crew members were pulled to safety, according to Sputnik International.

"Due to congested traffic in the Bosphorus Strait caused by unfavorable weather, a decision was made to airlift the crew of the Liman research ship to Russia by military transport aircraft of the Defense Ministry," the statement read.

The Russian military said the aircraft with all crew members on board was on the way to the Black Sea Fleet base in Sevastopol, Crimea, and was expected to land shortly.

