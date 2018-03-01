Yandex metrika counter

Salaries of Azerbaijani teachers increased

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on increasing the salaries of employees of state-funded educational institutions.

Under the order, the monthly salaries of employees of state-funded educational institutions (excluding universities) will be increased by 10% from March 1, 2018.

The monthly salaries of employees of state-funded scientific institutions and organizations will be increased by 10% from March 1, 2018 as well, APA reported.

