Salaries of military personnel serving in liberated Azerbaijani lands increased

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the provision of a presidential allowance to the monthly official salaries of military personnel serving in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Under the decree, the presidential allowance is paid by the Ministry of Defense for five years in the amount of 20-60% of the monthly official salaries of military personnel in accordance with the period and place of military service.

News.Az