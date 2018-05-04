Salaries of MPs, ombudsman and judges increased by 10% in Azerbaijan

Chairman of the parliament’s Committee on legal policy and state building Ali Huseynli gave information on the draft law.

According to the draft law, the monthly salaries of parliament members, ombudsman and judges are increased by 10 percent.

The draft was put to the vote and adopted.

